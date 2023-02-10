Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $36.70 on Friday. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter.

BN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

