Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Brookfield Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $36.70 on Friday. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41.
Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.
