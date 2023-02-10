Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 153,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,943. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,657,000 after acquiring an additional 70,087 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,810,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,417,000 after acquiring an additional 136,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,069,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

