Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of TWM opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$444.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$712.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$644.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

