Brokerages Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT at $52.75

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS opened at $57.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.01. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132 shares in the company, valued at $64,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $247,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,852 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,776,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 37,038 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,618,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Progress Software by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,289 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Further Reading

