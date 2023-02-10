Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Price Target at $61.17

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

GMS Stock Up 0.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. GMS has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 9 EPS for the current year.

About GMS



GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

