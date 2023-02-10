Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.73

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.73 and traded as high as $5.46. Broadwind shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 697,550 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Broadwind Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadwind

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.61 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWEN. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

