Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Schubert & Co grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $36,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.56. 3,063,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,595,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.82 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.11% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

