Brighton Jones LLC Sells 56 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $351.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $357.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,356 shares of company stock worth $8,271,992 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

