Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,116,563,000 after buying an additional 3,888,097 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after buying an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,506,000 after buying an additional 2,402,764 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 44.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AT&T by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,618,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.
AT&T Profile
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
