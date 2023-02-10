Brighton Jones LLC Has $394,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,789 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ford Motor Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

NYSE F opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.