Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $453.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $379.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

