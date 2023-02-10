Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,468 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 404.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

