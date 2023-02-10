Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after buying an additional 438,956 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Broadcom by 61.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after purchasing an additional 376,342 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $114,877,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $599.41 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $568.82 and its 200 day moving average is $523.43. The company has a market cap of $250.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

