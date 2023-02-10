Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,045 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,242,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,974 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.80. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

