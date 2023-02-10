Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.27 and last traded at $54.62. 54,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 373,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading

