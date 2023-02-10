Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.27 and last traded at $54.62. 54,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 373,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading

