Braintrust (BTRST) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Braintrust has a market cap of $80.09 million and approximately $853,232.16 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004589 BTC on popular exchanges.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

