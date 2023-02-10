Braintrust (BTRST) Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Braintrust has a market cap of $81.73 million and $859,756.15 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004668 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

