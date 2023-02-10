Brad R. Anderson Sells 5,247 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) insider Brad R. Anderson sold 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $86,680.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 481,520 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qualtrics International Trading Down 2.3 %

XM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 3,001,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,408. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after buying an additional 1,972,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after buying an additional 1,819,875 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after buying an additional 1,472,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

