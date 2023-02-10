Brad R. Anderson Sells 5,247 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) insider Brad R. Anderson sold 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $86,680.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 481,520 shares in the company, valued at $7,954,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Qualtrics International Trading Down 2.3 %
XM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 3,001,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,408. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.
Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 72.77% and a negative return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
