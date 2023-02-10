BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from GBX 636 to GBX 660. The stock had previously closed at $39.55, but opened at $40.54. BP shares last traded at $40.42, with a volume of 3,604,333 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. AlphaValue raised BP to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.33) to GBX 549 ($6.60) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 650 ($7.81) in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

Institutional Trading of BP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of BP by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,811 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 471,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.39%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

