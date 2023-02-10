BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 660 at Morgan Stanley

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 636 ($7.65) to GBX 660 ($7.93) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BP. UBS Group upped their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 535 ($6.43) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised BP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on BP from GBX 700 ($8.41) to GBX 1,000 ($12.02) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 650 ($7.81) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.19.

BP stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $39.55. 20,236,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,159,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. BP has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a PE ratio of -62.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of BP by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 943,586 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 798,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,891,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,904,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

