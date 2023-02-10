Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Michael Bruen Sells 2,500 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,783 shares in the company, valued at $13,312,301.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $151,905.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $53,625.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $48,950.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

BWMN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 88,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 102.9% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

