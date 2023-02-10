Boston Partners Raises Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,810 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $39,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $156.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

