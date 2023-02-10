Boston Partners Purchases 34,330 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,330 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.31% of IQVIA worth $105,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.73.

IQVIA Trading Down 2.2 %

About IQVIA

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $230.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.73. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

