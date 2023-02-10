Boston Partners Purchases 25,191 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.14% of Sony Group worth $111,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Sony Group Profile

NYSE SONY opened at $90.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $111.98.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

