Boston Partners Increases Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,624 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 128,122 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.80% of Wintrust Financial worth $40,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

WTFC stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.32.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More

