Boston Partners Has $56.84 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Boston Partners grew its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,743 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.37% of EnerSys worth $56,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 65.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in EnerSys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENS opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $920.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

