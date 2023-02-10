Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,721 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 4.55% of Maxar Technologies worth $63,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,022.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of MAXR opened at $51.49 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 135.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.
Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.
