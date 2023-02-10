Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,721 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 4.55% of Maxar Technologies worth $63,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,022.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXR opened at $51.49 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $51.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 135.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Articles

