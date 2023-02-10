Boston Partners Cuts Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,258,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 155,397 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Enerplus were worth $49,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Enerplus by 294.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 763,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 570,031 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,582,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 633,646 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Enerplus by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 811,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,576,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Enerplus by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 973,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 149,407 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

ERF stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

