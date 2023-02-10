Boston Partners Buys 25,298 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.47% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $85,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $243.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $290.20.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

