Boston Partners Buys 11,115 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 238,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.67% of Domino’s Pizza worth $73,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DPZ opened at $354.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.55. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $448.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

