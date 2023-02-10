Boston Partners Acquires New Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,994,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,188,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,035.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 397,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,643,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Voya Financial stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

