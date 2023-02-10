Boston Financial Mangement LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,026,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,678,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

