Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Waters worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Waters by 3.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 142.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Waters by 6.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 9.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

