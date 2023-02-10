Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $11.49 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.08% of IDEX worth $11,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.25.

IDEX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.48. The stock had a trading volume of 90,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,903. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

