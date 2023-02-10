Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 1.7% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.22% of Brown & Brown worth $38,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 112,868 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 53.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 151,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

