Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 572,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Copart comprises 2.6% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $60,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Copart by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Copart Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.04. 249,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,912. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $70.93.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.47 million. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

