Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.09% of Unum Group worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,731,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Insider Activity

Unum Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,985. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.