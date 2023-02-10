Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires Shares of 151,083 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 151,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.61. 37,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,723. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

