Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 5,995 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $568.07. The company had a trading volume of 213,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,076. The company has a market cap of $222.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $550.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,175 shares of company stock worth $3,566,617. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

