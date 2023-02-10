Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 1,360 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $29,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $476.49. 232,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,580. The business has a 50-day moving average of $470.57 and a 200 day moving average of $448.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

