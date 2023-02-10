BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $57.00 at Oppenheimer

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE BWA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 506,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

