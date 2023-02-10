BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $56.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BWA. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,668,000 after buying an additional 396,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,712,000 after buying an additional 174,934 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,785,000 after buying an additional 234,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

