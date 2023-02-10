BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $56.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BWA. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.
BorgWarner Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner
In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,668,000 after buying an additional 396,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,712,000 after buying an additional 174,934 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,785,000 after buying an additional 234,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
