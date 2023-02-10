Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.36. The company had a trading volume of 60,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,677. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

