Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Trimmed by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 2.1% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Booking were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded down $63.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,372.24. The stock had a trading volume of 123,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,186.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,989.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,475.62.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

