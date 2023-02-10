Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Raised to C$89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$86.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBD.B. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$61.00 to C$73.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.23.

BBD.B stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$59.90. 821,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,149. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -13.52. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$18.30 and a 52 week high of C$69.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.73.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

