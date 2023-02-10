BMO Capital Markets Boosts AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $33.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.09% from the stock’s previous close.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,657. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 6.96%. AZEK’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

