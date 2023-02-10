B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 500 ($6.01) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($4.98) to GBX 555 ($6.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.71) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.75) to GBX 415 ($4.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 495.63 ($5.96).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 466.60 ($5.61) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 433.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 389.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41. The company has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.77. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 289 ($3.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 617.60 ($7.42).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, insider Mike Schmidt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 449 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £22,450 ($26,986.42).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

