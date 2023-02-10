Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Up 3.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 61,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 180,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLBD. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 204,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Blue Bird by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Blue Bird by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 233,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 252,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.71). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 271.79% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $257.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

