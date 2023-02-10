Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

