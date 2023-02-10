Blockearth Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Blockearth has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and $0.50 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockearth has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blockearth token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockearth alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth’s genesis date was October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.12621394 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockearth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockearth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockearth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockearth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.